American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.11.
AXP opened at $173.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.