American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

AXP opened at $173.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

