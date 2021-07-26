American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.
AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.91.
NYSE:AXP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.44. 85,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
