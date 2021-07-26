American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.91.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.44. 85,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

