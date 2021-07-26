American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $185.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.