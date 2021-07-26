American Tower (AMT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $302.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/16/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – American Tower was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/8/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $295.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2021 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AMT stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $285.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

