American Water Works (AWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $167.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

