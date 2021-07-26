Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 134,347 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.52% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $21,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.70 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

