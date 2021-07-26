Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 14,913 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of OFG Bancorp worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.