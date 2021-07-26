Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 38,259 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,259 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.39% of Orthofix Medical worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 900.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

