Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of National Fuel Gas worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after acquiring an additional 328,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.14 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.39. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

