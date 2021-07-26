Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of PDC Energy worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $38.76 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

