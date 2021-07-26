Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,006,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

