Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.66% of Kennametal worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 6.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,751,000 after buying an additional 161,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,485 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of KMT opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

