Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.13% of Horace Mann Educators worth $20,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

