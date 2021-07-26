Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.34 Million Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,082 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.16% of HomeStreet worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMST. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 225.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

HomeStreet stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $798.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

