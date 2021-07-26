Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $199.67 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

