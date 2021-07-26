Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.13 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of First Bancorp worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,663,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 525.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 178,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

