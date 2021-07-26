Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.33 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of Itron worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

ITRI stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.