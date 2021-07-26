Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,549 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of United States Steel worth $21,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United States Steel by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.