Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $21.06 Million Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $55,976,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $13,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYW opened at $24.19 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

