Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $22.12 Million Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 544,802 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.73% of Poshmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $233,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

POSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287 over the last 90 days.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.