Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Announces $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NYSE AMP traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.93. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -565.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

