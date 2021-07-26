Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 108,216 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,216 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.53% of Core Laboratories worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

