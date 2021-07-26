Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 274,402 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.08. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

