Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117,266 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of RPM International worth $21,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 85.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of RPM International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.1% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in RPM International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.83. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

