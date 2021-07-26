Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 16,016 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,016 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Kforce worth $21,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.62 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

