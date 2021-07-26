Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,664 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.