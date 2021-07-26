Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 170,799 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,799 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.83% of Accolade worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

