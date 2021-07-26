Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 18,363 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of HASI opened at $56.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

