Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 49,631 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Mark Stevens bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $203.32 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $203.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

