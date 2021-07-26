Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.76 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $247.72 on Monday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Amgen by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 126,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

