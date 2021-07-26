Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

