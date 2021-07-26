Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 1,042,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,229. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $467,524.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

