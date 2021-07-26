Amon (AMN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $4,016.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00814334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

