AmonD 1-Day Volume Hits $12,238.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $1.52 million and $12,238.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00131521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,512.61 or 1.00496390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.32 or 0.00823315 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

