Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 684,199 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $33,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after buying an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after buying an additional 74,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $32.80 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

