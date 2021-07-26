Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 144.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,495 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.32% of Comerica worth $31,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Comerica by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 817.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

