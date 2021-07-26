Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $36,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

