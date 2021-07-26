Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,881 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.22% of Principal Financial Group worth $35,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.19 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

