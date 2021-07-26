Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 17,470 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.34% of AGCO worth $37,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AGCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $125.44 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.