Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 38,648 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $33,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $143.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

