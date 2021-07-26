Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 54,417 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Wynn Resorts worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $103.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

