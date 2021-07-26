Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,929 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of Peloton Interactive worth $31,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,199.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 388,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 156,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,476.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $1,749,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,347,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of PTON opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

