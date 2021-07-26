Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,690 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Lemonade worth $37,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,053,000 after purchasing an additional 358,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after buying an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $54,212,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.89. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

