Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 139.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590,560 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $38,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.78 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

