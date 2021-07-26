Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $31.89 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,605 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.38% of Gold Fields worth $31,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

