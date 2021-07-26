Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $32.45 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 105,672 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $32,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,060,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

