Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $32.68 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $32,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $475.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.