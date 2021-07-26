Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $34.78 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $34,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $171.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

