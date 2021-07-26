Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $36.24 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,559 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $36,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $90.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

