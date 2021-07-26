Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $37.86 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.13% of AMETEK worth $37,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $137.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.48 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

